PG&E Accused Of Covering Up San Francisco Pollution

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A California man wants to hold Pacific Gas and Electric Co. accountable for pollution at a San Francisco energy and gas facility more than a century ago, which he said poses continued health threats at a popular recreation and tourist destination in the city. Dan Clarke accused the utility on Friday in California federal court of violations of federal and state law for the pollution he said remains in areas of the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park, which includes restaurants, a visitor center, a hotel and the city's popular Aquatic Park, which marine mammals and swimmers frequent. He said the...

