Fla. University To Pay $890K After DOL Finds Wage Gaps

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Nova Southeastern University has agreed to pay $300,000 in back wages and nearly $590,000 in salary adjustments to dozens of women employed by the private Florida-based institution after a U.S. Department of Labor evaluation turned up pay disparities. The DOL, which announced the pact on Friday, said the salaries of 86 women working for Nova in a business-related director or manager role over the past four years ran afoul of federal laws barring gender discrimination in employment. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs discovered the disparities after a routine compliance evaluation, according to the announcement. Nova, which did not admit to...

