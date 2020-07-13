Telescope Co. Denied Early Exit From Block On Sales

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday denied telescope maker Celestron's bid to resume sales of products manufactured by a former alleged antitrust co-conspirator, ruling that Celestron hasn't demonstrated why it would be appropriate to modify a temporary restraining order before it expires. Celestron Acquisition LLC was one of Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd.'s alleged co-conspirators and a co-defendant in an antitrust suit lodged by California-based Orion Telescopes & Binoculars, which accused them of colluding to divvy up the U.S. telescope market and push other potential players out. Celestron, an affiliate of Taiwan-based Synta Technology Corp., settled those claims shortly before the complaint hit the...

