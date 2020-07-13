Offit Kurman's Failures Led To Client's $3M Loss, Says Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Offit Kurman PA was slapped with a malpractice suit in Pennsylvania state court on Friday alleging that an attorney's repeated failure to abide by discovery orders from a Lebanon County judge resulted in a client being hit with a nearly $3 million default judgment. The complaint filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas accused Offit Kurman of "incompetent representation" of Corey Wolff, the owner of a solar installation business, as it repeatedly defied discovery obligations and ultimately left Wolff holding the bag. "Not only did Offit Kurman violate clear court orders, it also profoundly failed to meet its professional...

