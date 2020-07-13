'Public Charge' Guidance More Severe Than Policy, Suit Says

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration was hit with yet another lawsuit Monday over its "public charge" rule that penalizes low-income immigrants, after individuals and advocacy organizations claimed that the way the government has carried out the policy is more burdensome than the rule itself. The individuals and nonprofits say that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' required form and guidance on how to implement the rule, which weighs a green card applicant's likelihood of needing public benefits in the future, impose an illegally high bar on immigrants to clear. The suit claims that USCIS' requirements contradict and reach beyond the text of the public...

