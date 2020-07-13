Juul Tells ITC That Copycat Nicotine Pods Infringe Its Patents

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- E-cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc. on Friday filed a third action with the U.S. International Trade Commission targeting retailers of "Juul-compatible pods" it claims copy its patented product designs in order to coast on its success. Seeking an order barring the importation of nicotine pods designed to be used with its e-cigarette device, including flavored and refillable cartridges, Juul says its latest complaint builds off of previous actions it has pursued against importers of unauthorized Juul-compatible products. Juul says it's already stopped the importation of 40 brands of illicit nicotine cartridges. "This is Juul Labs' latest initiative in its global enforcement...

