SmileDirect Likely To Lose Calif. Dental Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said last week that he'll likely toss SmileDirectClub's antitrust suit against the members of the state dental board, concluding that what the teledentistry company calls anti-competitive harassment could really just be the regulator doing its job. U.S. District Judge George H. Wu issued a tentative ruling July 9 asserting that while SmileDirect "may be able to convince a panel of the Ninth Circuit" that it has a claim, the same is not true of the instant court, with SmileDirect facing dismissal with prejudice after it was allowed to tweak its claims after its original complaint was tossed....

