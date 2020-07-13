Axon Wants FTC's In-House Judge DQ'd In Merger Dispute

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is mulling a motion by Axon Enterprise Inc. to disqualify the agency's in-house judge from an administrative challenge to the company's purchase of a body camera supplier after the judge refused to step aside Friday. FTC Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell certified a motion seeking his removal to the commission after refusing to disqualify himself. The developments in the administrative case come as the FTC and Axon gear up for a separate Ninth Circuit hearing Friday examining the agency's authority. Axon argued in a motion filed Wednesday in the FTC administrative case that protections afforded to...

