Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Power Analytics' Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed the dismissal of Power Analytics' antitrust lawsuit over power grid software, noting that a California federal judge gave the company multiple chances to fix its deficiencies "with the patience of a first grader's piano teacher." In a 31-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt's decision to toss out Power Analytics' suit alleging antitrust violations against rivals Operation Technology Inc., also known as ETAP, OSIsoft LLC and Schneider Electric USA Inc. The ruling deals another blow to Power Analytics, which saw the Federal Circuit affirm the invalidation of four of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS