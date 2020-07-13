Energy Investors May Try To Revive $144M Spain Award

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A pair of renewable energy investors are considering trying to revive at least part of a €128 million ($145.4 million) arbitral award issued against Spain following a dispute over revoked economic incentives, which was annulled last month due to an arbitrator's undisclosed relationship with an expert. On Friday, London-based asset manager Eiser Infrastructure Ltd. and Energia Solar Luxembourg SARL told the D.C. federal court that's adjudicating their efforts to enforce the now-nixed award that they're considering filing an application with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes that could mean the award is at least partially reinstated. An ICSID ad...

