Ballard Spahr Nabs DLA Piper M&A Partner For Philly Office

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 1:13 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr said it has lured a partner from DLA Piper to further fortify its business and transactions department in its Philadelphia office. Jay Coogan said in an interview with Law360 on Thursday that he was very excited to join Ballard Spahr LLP as a partner after leaving DLA Piper's Philadelphia office less than two weeks ago. Coogan has over 20 years of experience advising investment banks, private equity firms, emerging businesses and health care companies on mergers and acquisitions and securities offerings. "Ballard has not just a tremendous local presence, but it's got great name recognition and all the benefits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS