Dispute Over Restitution Power Threatens FTC Antitrust Tool

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's disgorgement power, probably best known to the public for whopping judgments and settlements meant to shield consumers from scams, has evolved into a key antitrust enforcement tool, but it's a weapon the FTC could soon be forced to sheathe. The U.S. Supreme Court recently took up a pair of circuit court rulings addressing whether the FTC's authority to seek court injunctions also allows it to demand that companies cough up ill-gotten gains. One from the Seventh Circuit rejected the FTC's authority to demand disgorgement, and another from the Ninth upheld it. By choosing to take the cases, the justices have waded into a debate that has simmered not only in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS