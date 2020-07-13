PTAB Limits On Amendment Rejections Spur Quality Worries

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A recent decision that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board should only craft its own reasons to reject proposed amended claims in "rare circumstances" has stirred concern among attorneys, who say it appears in tension with the patent office's responsibility to ensure that only valid claims are issued. The PTAB's Precedential Opinion Panel, which includes Chief Judge Scott Boalick and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu, ruled last week in Hunting Titan v. DynaEnergetics that in most cases, decisions on whether to reject proposed amended claims in inter partes reviews should be based on invalidity arguments made by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS