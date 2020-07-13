Magnetic Flooring From China Won't Attract Duties, CIT Rules

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based construction company won't face anti-dumping duties on its quick-change flooring after a judge ruled Monday that the imported product falls under the same category as novelty items such as the refrigerator staple Magnetic Poetry. U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Jane A. Restani concurred with the U.S. Department of Commerce's earlier finding that Magnetic Building Solutions' floor coverings fell within an exclusion in the 2008 anti-dumping and countervailing duties orders on raw flexible magnets from the People's Republic of China. Citing an exclusion for "printed flexible magnets" displaying "printed text and/or images, including but not limited to business cards,...

