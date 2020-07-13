Pot Tracking Service Says It Can Charge Mo. Stores Fees

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Cannabis track-and-trace company Metrc LLC has asked a Missouri appellate court to overturn a trial judge's decision saying it does not have the right to charge businesses "tag fees" for its services to state medical marijuana shops. In a brief filed on July 8, the company argued that its contract with Missouri regulators to provide seed-to-sale tracking for the state's nascent medical cannabis industry specifically permits it to levy fees against private businesses. "This use of the state's purchasing authority to benefit a private party has no basis in the law," Metrc said in its brief. "Moreover, it is inconsistent with...

