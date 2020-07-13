State Dept. Backs Off Ban On Gun Suppressor Exports

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has ended a nearly 20-year-old policy banning most firearm sound suppressor exports, unveiling an update to the regulation Friday that allows overseas sales as long as a specific end user is identified and an application is approved by the agency. The U.S. Department of State has rescinded its April 2002 suppressor policy, which restricted exports to official end users such as governments or militaries, according to a brief notice from the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls. Suppressors are considered significant military equipment under the U.S. Munitions List. "Henceforth, DDTC will handle suppressor exports in a manner consistent with...

