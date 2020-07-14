Final Vote Nears For Bill To End 'Fraudulent' Tribal Treaty

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A bill to undo a U.S. treaty with Native American tribes in Oregon dating back to 1865 has advanced to the House floor, teeing up final congressional passage for the Senate-approved bipartisan measure that would nullify a pact described as "fraudulent" by bill supporters. The House Committee on Natural Resources approved Senate Bill 832 without amendment on Thursday and recommended passage, according to a report from Committee Chairman Raul M. Grijalva, D-Ariz. A House vote is not yet scheduled for the measure that would end a treaty that technically forbids Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs members from leaving reservation grounds without...

