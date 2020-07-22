Foley & Lardner Snaps Up Employment Ace From Mintz Levin

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP has beefed up its Boston presence by adding an employment law litigator who was most recently a partner at Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC. Katharine Beattie has come on to Foley & Lardner's labor and employment practice group, the firm said in a July 13 announcement. She told Law360 on Tuesday that by joining the firm, she will be reuniting with former colleagues Don Schroeder and Jim Nicholas. "I appreciate the depth of experience Foley has both in Boston and across the country for, in particular, wage-and-hour class action matters, traditional labor law matters...

