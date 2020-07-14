11th Circ. Again Affirms Atty's Stock Fraud Conviction

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has affirmed an attorney's fraud conviction for the second time, flatly rejecting his revived argument that the government violated his due process rights by allowing false testimony at trial in 2013. Mitchell J. Stein, who was convicted of conspiring to inflate a heart-monitor company's stock, wrongly attempted to relitigate the already decided question of his due process claims by introducing purportedly new evidence, the three-judge panel said Monday. "Stein claimed that the government made statements during the then-ongoing appeal which amounted to 'newly revealed evidence' of due process violations," the judges said. "We reject Stein's attempt to reopen...

