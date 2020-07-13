McDermott Nabs Ex-Insurance Co-Chair From Quinn Emanuel

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery hired away the former co-chair of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP's insurance and reinsurance litigation group to bolster the firm's growing litigation team. Jane M. Byrne, 59, joined McDermott's New York office as a partner in early July, ending her 13 years of practice at Quinn Emanuel. Byrne told Law360 Monday that she was attracted by McDermott's full-service platform for the insurance industry and the opportunity to work in a conflict-free firm. Byrne said that while Quinn was a huge litigation firm, it represented "only a certain portion of the insurance industry." She said that she...

