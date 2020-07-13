Judge Who Handled NY Case Against Trump Charity Promoted

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Four New York City judges including Saliann Scarpulla, who handled the New York attorney general's accusations of self-dealing against President Donald Trump's charitable foundation, have been appointed to the appellate bench, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. Joining Judge Scarpulla as newcomers to the First Department of the state Appellate Division, which has jurisdiction over intermediate-level appeals in Manhattan and the Bronx, are Judges Martin Shulman, Tanya R. Kennedy and Manuel J. Mendez, Cuomo announced. They join 15 members of the First Department, which is presided over by Judge Rolando T. Acosta. "I am proud to appoint four individuals whose exemplary service qualifies...

