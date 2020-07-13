Flooring Co. Congoleum Returns To Ch. 11 In NJ After Decade

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Flooring maker Congoleum Corp. Monday returned to Chapter 11 in New Jersey bankruptcy court after 10 years, claiming more than $100 million in liabilities. In its petition, the New Jersey-based company, which previously spent nearly seven years in bankruptcy as it struggled with asbestos liabilities, said it will be seeking just under $18.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Wells Fargo. The company has retained B. Riley FBR Inc. and Phoenix Management Services LLC as financial advisers. Although New Jersey-based Congoleum was incorporated in Delaware in 1986, it traces its roots to Nairn Linoleum Co., which was founded in 1886. Facing thousands...

