Have Too Many Cases? Judge Leon Doesn't Want To Hear It

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A government attorney wanted U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon to consider deadlines she faces in other cases before he issues a scheduling order in a suit over a sex trafficking law, but the D.C. federal judge offered no sympathy Monday, firing back that the administration has the staff to help her meet the deadlines. Judge Leon's scathing rebuke came during a scheduling teleconference to determine the next steps in a constitutional challenge that internet free speech advocates lodged against the Trump administration over a 2018 law meant to crack down on sex trafficking that they say prevents human rights groups...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS