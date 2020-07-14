Sidley-Led Banking Software Co. Soars After $250M IPO

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Banking technology company nCino's shares rocketed upward Tuesday after the company raised $250 million in an upsized, Sidley Austin LLP-steered initial public offering that priced above the company's expected range. North Carolina-based nCino Inc. saw its shares open at $71 apiece on Tuesday after selling 8.06 million shares at $31 apiece in its IPO. The IPO price was above its expected range of $28 to $29 and considerably above the company's earlier projections that it would sell roughly 7.6 million shares at $22 and $24 apiece. NCino's shares are trading under the symbol NCNO on the Nasdaq. The cloud banking software company could...

