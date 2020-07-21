Creating Enforceable Patents On Difficult-To-Detect Inventions

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Detectability asks how well a patent holder can detect infringement. Detectability is related to enforceability and therefore affects patent value — if patent infringement cannot be detected, goes one line of thinking, then the patent has little to no value because in practice it cannot be enforced. However, several recent court decisions show that undetectability need not result in unenforceability. "An infringer does not escape liability merely by infringing in secret," the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit explained,[1] and courts in many districts apply this principle to enforce patents even when infringement cannot be detected prior to litigation....

