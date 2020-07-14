SFO's Unaoil Wins Marred By Criticism Of Osofsky's Conduct

Law360, London (July 14, 2020, 7:17 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office's recent conviction of two former Unaoil executives for conspiring to bribe an Iraqi official proved bittersweet after the case was marred by criticism of its director's contact with a freelance agent acting for potential suspects in the bribery probe. In a decision made public Monday, Crown Court Judge Martin Beddoe said SFO Director Lisa Osofsky was vulnerable to flattery from a U.S. agent who was acting for Unaoil's owners, the Ahsani family. (Getty Images) Crown Court Judge Martin Beddoe said in the judgment unveiled Monday that SFO Director Lisa Osofsky was vulnerable to flattery from a U.S....

