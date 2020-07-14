Denmark Calls For Single Trial In $2B London Cum-Ex Case

Law360, London (July 14, 2020, 10:30 PM BST) -- Denmark's tax authority urged a London judge Tuesday to abandon ideas for splitting its suit accusing more than than 70 companies and individuals of participating in a $1.9 billion tax fraud into two trials, saying it would cause years of delays to the case. Counsel for the Danish tax authority, known as SKAT, warned High Court Judge Andrew Baker that conducting a first trial on preliminary issues like the validity of tax refund applications and the governing law in the case would result in additional costs and delays that would outweigh any potential benefits. In addition, the central parties in the case...

