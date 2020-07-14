Biopharmaceutical Co. Raises $250M From RTW Investments

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Cytokinetics said Tuesday it's entered a series of deals with funds backed by RTW Investments to raise $250 million and that have the potential to bring in an additional $200 million for its work involving heart disease drug candidates. South San Francisco, California-based Cytokinetics Inc. agreed to the deals with funds and entities managed by New York-based RTW Investments LP that largely involve a drug candidate meant to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathies, which involve the thickening of heart muscles, according to its statement and a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "These deals afford us the opportunity to...

