Canadian Miner Makes Good On Tanzania Arbitration Threat

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Canada's Winshear Gold Corp. will bring an investor-state claim against Tanzania after its investment in the country was allegedly rendered worthless, the company said Tuesday, announcing at the same time that it had enlisted the help of an unnamed third-party funder. The company said it had kicked off the arbitration at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes after Tanzania failed to respond during a six-month consultation period required under the applicable investment treaty between Canada and Tanzania, during which the parties have an opportunity to amicably resolve the dispute. Winshear signaled its intent to arbitrate in January, thereby initiating the...

