Phillips 66 Sued For Infringement Of Oil Refining IP

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Phillips 66 is facing a suit in Texas federal court that accuses the company of ripping off patent-protected technology for refining oil for marine fuel, with the patent holder alleging Phillips employs a practice of "efficient infringement" of intellectual property. Patent owner Magema Technology LLC filed a complaint Monday in Houston, claiming Phillips had swiped technology developed by scientist Michael Moore, engineer Bertrand Klussmann and their company, Rigby Refining LLC. Magema said the alleged infringement wasn't a first for Phillips. "Phillips' history of strategic and opportunistic use of others' intellectual property until sued reeks of an internal policy embracing so-called 'efficient...

