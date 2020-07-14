Philly Sued For Using 'Military Style Munitions' On Protesters

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The City of Philadelphia was hit Tuesday with two lawsuits over actions during protests against police violence, including a suit by residents of the predominantly Black neighborhood of West Philadelphia who say police rained tear gas and rubber bullets on their homes and used military tactics that were not employed in white neighborhoods. The two suits — one filed by West Philadelphia residents and another by protestors tear-gassed on Interstate 676 — claim city officials directed police officers to use "grossly excessive" methods against non-violent protestors. The West Philadelphia plaintiffs say the Philadelphia Police Department unconstitutionally quelled a peaceable assembly, used...

