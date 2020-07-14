Harassment Charge Restored in Ariz. Prosecutor Ethics Case

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A recently fired Arizona prosecutor will have to face an ethics charge at his upcoming trial that he serially harassed colleagues and court staff, the state high court has ruled. Overturning a disciplinary judge's decision that the alleged misconduct by Juan Martinez was not part of the practice of law, an en banc panel said the case raised a question of "statewide importance" calling for a special review. In the Monday decision, the court said its own broad rule prohibition on unprofessional conduct, as well as a corollary in the oath Arizona lawyers take for admission to the bar, cover "substantial...

