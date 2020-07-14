Fed. Circ. Affirms Greatbatch's $22M Pacemaker Patent Win

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a $22 million award against AVX Corp. for infringing Greatbatch Ltd.'s three pacemaker patents, after both parties argued that the trial judge made multiple errors that unfairly impacted the jury's verdict. In a one-line per curiam decision, a three-judge panel rejected appeals by both sides and ruled that the trial court's findings must be "ordered and adjudged." Counsel and representatives for the parties didn't immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment. The ruling marks an end to a lawsuit that Greatbatch lobbed against AVX in April 2013, accusing the Japanese Kyocera Corp. electronic components subsidiary...

