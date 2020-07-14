Wind Turbine Co. Execs Bilked Investors Of $1.9M, SEC Says

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A wind turbine company and its three operators conned at least 60 investors out of more than $1.9 million, misrepresenting the technology the company was purportedly developing and pocketing almost half of investor funds, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a complaint filed Tuesday in Florida district court. Thunderbird Power Corp, CEO Richard Hinds, of Queen Creek, Arizona, former Thunderbird president Anthony Goldstein, of Ontario, Canada, and consultant John Alexander "Lex" van Arem, of Ontario, Canada, ran an alleged scheme between August 2016 and October 2018 to collect investor funds through the unregistered offer and sale of Thunderbird stock,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS