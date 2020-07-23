Insurers Look To Avoid $5M Payout For Ukrainian Grain Fraud

Law360, London (July 23, 2020, 3:58 PM BST) -- Five insurers have claimed that the silos of grain at the heart of a $5.2 million London lawsuit may have never existed, saying they were instead caught up in a massive "pyramid scheme" which engulfed Ukraine's agriculture sector. In recently available court documents, the insurers — which include the French branch of XL Insurance and a subsidiary of AXA — have put it to Quadra Commodities SA to prove that cargoes of corn, wheat and barley were ever held in three warehouses in Ukraine. The warehouses — which are owned by Zaplazsky Elevator LLC, Bilgorod-Dnistrovsky Elevator LLC and Izmail...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS