Barr Seeks To Clarify Standard In Torture Protection Denial

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday vacated an immigration courts' appellate board ruling that said a Guatemalan man attacked by men in police uniforms can't get torture protection in the U.S., not because he disagreed with the reasoning, but because he wanted to clarify that reasoning. In referring the matter to himself, Barr said he wanted to review the Board of Immigration Appeals' decision to uphold a ruling denying the unnamed man protection under the United Nations Convention Against Torture because the "rogue officers" were acting outside their official capacity. The attorney general said he wanted to "clarify the proper approach"...

