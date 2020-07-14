Microsoft, Hon Hai Near Deal In IP Suit Amid Sanctions Fight

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Microsoft and Hon Hai have reached a settlement in principle to resolve a royalty dispute over patents covering smartphones, the Taiwanese manufacturer told a California federal court Tuesday, three months after Microsoft sought terminating sanctions. Microsoft Corp. is alleging that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. has withheld royalty payments and accurate royalty reports and refused to comply with audits required by the pair's confidential 2013 patent license agreement. The suit doesn't specify which products were covered by the agreement, but an April 2013 statement from Microsoft said it signed a worldwide patent licensing agreement with the manufacturer that covered smartphones, tablets...

