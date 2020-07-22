Ex-Barton Tax Pro Joins Greenspoon Marder

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP has brought on a Barton LLP partner experienced in advising public and privately held multinational companies and investment firms on their operations and investments in the U.S. to the firm's tax practice in New York. James Guadiana is joining Greenspoon Marder as a partner after serving as a tax adviser to public corporations listed on the London, Hong Kong and Toronto stock exchanges, Greenspoon Marder said in a statement on July 14. Guadiana is an experienced practitioner in all areas of taxation, including corporate taxes, transactional work, executive compensation, cross-border work and real estate, he told Law360 Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS