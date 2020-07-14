DC Circ. Overturns Scathing Ruling Against Porn Co.

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday revived one of thousands of copyright lawsuits filed by a porn studio called Strike 3 Holdings, overturning a lower judge who sharply criticized the company as a "troll" that has flooded courts with cases "smacking of extortion." A three-judge panel ruled that the lower judge was unfair to Strike 3 when he refused to grant the company a subpoena to identify a John Doe internet user who allegedly downloaded Strike 3's films. The appeals court said that U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth — who lambasted Strike 3's mass-litigation campaign as "a high-tech shakedown" — should...

