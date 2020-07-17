How A Compliance Chief Went From Ignored To Whistleblower

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Back in 2015, Dr. Charles Wolf was chief compliance officer of Utah-based medical device maker Merit Medical Systems. But after more than four years at the company, he'd had enough. Wolf witnessed an alleged kickback scheme so systemic that it gave doctors and health care systems free advertising, consulting fees and all-expense-paid trips in return for the use and marketing of its products. The scheme also induced government-run health plans like Medicare and Medicaid to pay for Merit devices, according to a whistleblower complaint Wolf filed in April 2016 after resigning the previous October. He tried to force change from within,...

