Del. Caremark Opinion Shows Shift In Deference To Boards

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- In late April, a third Delaware Chancery Court judge permitted a derivative action asserting a Caremark oversight claim against corporate directors to proceed since the Delaware Supreme Court's decision in Marchand v. Barnhill 10 months ago.[1] In Hughes v. Hu, the court denied a motion to dismiss where there was no significant public interest at stake and the company had ostensibly adopted a monitoring system, but the board had allegedly failed to provide meaningful oversight.[2] Because motions to dismiss Caremark claims were previously routinely granted, interest has been generated over whether Marchand represents a change in the law, a change in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS