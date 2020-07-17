Construction Giant Sues Insurers For School Flooding Costs

Law360, London (July 17, 2020, 4:02 PM BST) -- A construction giant is suing a subsidiary of Chubb and three other insurers to cover repair and settlement costs after leaking pipes flooded a high school. Balfour Beatty Construction wants its insurers — which also include HDI Global SE and a subsidiary of Munich Re Group — to pick up the bill for replacing the heating system at the school in north west England after water leaked into the main building. Balfour Beatty Construction Northern Ltd. and its engineering arm said in its particulars of claim, filed at the High Court on July 9, that it is covered under a 2011...

