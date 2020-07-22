Security Agent Gets Early Win In $45M Ship Loan Dispute

Law360, London (July 22, 2020, 7:57 PM BST) -- A Norwegian security agent for a $45 million loan that was personally guaranteed by a Dubai shipping broker has scored an early win in its suit against the businessman and his son. Oslo-based Nordic Trustee AS, which provides security agent services for lending agreements, was granted summary judgment in the High Court against shipping broker Muhammad Tahir Lakhani, according to a newly released order from Judge David Foxton. Nordic Trustee was a co-claimant in litigation brought by investment manager Njord Partners SMA-SEAL LP and two other private equity lenders over the loan, made to a company called Astir Maritime Ltd, which...

