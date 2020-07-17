Feds' Manual Update Draws Fear Of Work Permit Delays

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A recent announcement from the Trump administration directing immigration officers to consider family ties, medical history and community involvement when reviewing work permit requests could indefinitely delay the process of approving eligible applicants. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services updated its field manual on Wednesday, instructing officers processing visa and work permits to weigh dozens of indicators that speak to an individual's character, including an applicant's tax, employment and criminal history, "their value and service to the community," and whether they'll face hardship without the benefit. The agency said the update was intended to consolidate existing policy guidance on the use of...

