Judging A Book: Schroeder Reviews 'Collegiality'

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges. Judge Robert W. Schroeder III Our federal trial courts are divided into 94 districts across the nation, and each has its own blend of history, diverse and colorful characters, and unique legal traditions. Texas' Eastern District is no exception. "Collegiality and the Constitution: The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas 1846-2006" tells the rich, fascinating history of the district. Written by Mark Barringer and recently published by Stephen F. Austin State University Press, the book covers the court's first 160 years and the...

