ITC Seeks Extra $2.75M To Fulfill USMCA Obligations

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has asked Congress to supplement its budget by $2.75 million, saying a record number of investigations this year has left it at risk of being unable to fulfill the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. In two Wednesday letters addressed to the Republican and Democratic leaders of both congressional appropriations subcommittees on commerce, ITC Chair Jason E. Kearns said the commission's current $99.4 million budget and its approved funding for fiscal year 2021 were calculated before the USMCA took effect on July 1. However, the commission has new obligations under the North American trade deal to undertake investigations into allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS