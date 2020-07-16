Western Digital Sued By Ex-Exec Over $1.9B Tax Fraud Claim

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A former finance director at hard drive maker Western Digital sued the company in a California federal court, claiming he was fired after reporting the company's Brazilian subsidiary could be responsible for tax fraud totaling $1.9 billion. The presumptive whistleblower, Airton Amorim De Almeida, said in a suit filed Wednesday that his termination as an executive with Western Digital Corp., based in San Jose, California, was a form of retaliation for bringing the alleged fraud to federal authorities and company officials. De Almeida served as Western Digital's Latin America finance director, according to court documents. He said he became concerned in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS