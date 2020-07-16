Union Says NLRB's 'Contract Bar' Review Goes Too Far

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A union urged the National Labor Relations Board Wednesday to narrow its review of the so-called contract bar doctrine shielding incumbent unions from removal, arguing the board's recent call for public input goes "well beyond" the issues in the appeal involving a worker's efforts to cut ties with the union. In a motion for reconsideration, United Food and Commercial Workers argued that its case challenging an NLRB regional director's decision to greenlight a decertification election implicates only whether an allegedly unlawful union-security clause could bar an election, and not whether the bar is prudent overall. UFCW Local 27 had asked the...

