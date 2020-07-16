Fed. Circ. Won't Undo Intel Wins Nixing Computer Network IP

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that struck down parts of four Alacritech Inc. patents for network communications, handing victories to Intel, Dell and other tech companies. In two nonprecedential opinions, a three-judge panel ruled that the PTAB correctly found that several claims in four patents owned by Alacritech were invalid as obvious over various prior art. The patents, which cover "offloading" network processing tasks to a network interface card, had been challenged by Intel Corp., Dell Inc., Cavium LLC and Wistron Corp. For three of the patents, the panel rejected Alacritech's arguments regarding the...

