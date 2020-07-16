Ex-Jones Day Attys Say Firm Attacks 'Strawman' In Leave Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The married former Jones Day associates suing the firm over its family leave policy have defended their bid to add retaliation claims to their suit, telling a D.C. federal judge that the firm's "tone of aggrievement" concerning their request was "unwarranted." Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff said in their reply Wednesday that Jones Day's opposition to their motion to file a supplemental complaint was wrongly based on the conceit that "plaintiffs spoke to the press about this lawsuit and then called Jones Day a lawbreaker for doing the same." The associates told the court that Jones Day was attacking a "strawman"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS